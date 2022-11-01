CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner.

Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, is considered to be Champaign’s first and oldest sports bar. Founded in 1947, it celebrated its 75th anniversary earlier this year. Sadly, 30-year owner and operator Toby Herges did not live to see that occasion come. He passed away on Nov. 17 after living with brain cancer for 22 years. He was 54 years old.

Herges’ widow Christine submitted a request to the City Council on Oct. 4 to rename a street that runs adjacent to the bar after her husband. If approved, Marshall Street will be known as Honorary Toby Herges Way between Neil and Market Streets.

Along with the request itself, Christine submitted 25 letters of support from friends and community members who knew her husband and frequented his bar. Tom Paul, the Tumble Inn night manager of 30 years, was one of them.

“Toby had a way of making everyone feel liked and that he really cared about their well-being,” Paul said. “The street in his name would be a wonderful remembrance of him and the legacy he has left behind.”

Tim McMahom, the Champaign Park District Commissioner, also wrote a letter of support.

“If the City of Champaign was ever going to name/dedicate a street for someone, Tobin Herges meets and exceeds any and all requirements,” McMahon said. “It is my hope that the City of Champaign will recognize the impact his life has had on all the citizens of Champaign.”

Those citizens spoke of the impact in their letters.

“Throughout his life, Toby has been an incredible example of how to live a great life and has set an example for everyone around him,” said lifelong Champaign native Peter Bannon. “Adding Toby Herges’ memory with an Honorary Street along with Marshall Street in Champaign is not only appropriate, but helps remind us all of the example that Toby set.”