CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council unanimously passed a measure Tuesday night that brokers a new agreement between the Champaign and University of Illinois Police Departments.

It’s no secret that the CPD is understaffed, but the new agreement would bring relief by readjusting the placement of officers from both departments, which in turn would better serve and protect the community.

The new agreement readjusts the departments’ jurisdictions in the Campustown area – bordered by Springfield Avenue on the north, Wright Street on the east, Windsor Avenue on the south and Neil Street on the west. UIPD officers would patrol that area more while CPD officers focus on areas of the city with a higher volume of calls.

Jeff Hamilton, City of Champaign Communications Manager, said the new measure is a natural extension of the longtime partnership between the two police departments.

“This change would improve response times and provide some relief for our officers who are working tirelessly to serve Champaign’s residents,” Hamilton said.

The City of Champaign would be paying the UIPD about $840,000 a year to make this happen. The university would cover about $320,000 to pay for equipment and other training. Seven officers would be added to the UIPD staff.

The agreement will be implemented by October of this year and would last for two years with an option of a third year.