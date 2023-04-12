CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With warmer weather approaching, the City of Champaign is bringing in reinforcements to ensure a safe environment Downtown.

The city council unanimously approved on Tuesday the hiring of private security guards to patrol Downtown. It’s an area where many people eat and shop every day, so maintaining safety and security is important.

The city hired private guards last year to monitor the area and police said it did provide some relief. Downtown security was maintained while officers focused on parts of the city with higher levels of crime.

City councilman Tom Bruno said the private company would monitor all of Downtown starting at the end of May and continuing into January.

“Primarily it’s going to be when the hustle and the bustle and the crowds are down there,” Bruno said. “They will be patrolling those areas just like you see at a major sporting event. You wouldn’t expect to go to Memorial Stadium and not see it loaded with security.”

Bruno added that he feels the security will help businesses thrive. If people feel safer, they will spend more time downtown.