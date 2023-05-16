CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to approve a $2 million-dollar grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, for community development, violence prevention, and administrative cost grant.

The late Senator, Scott Bennett was instrumental in getting this funding.

“I want to again thank the late Senator Scott Bennett, for procuring the funds for this violence prevention grant,” said Mayor Deb Feinen.

The grant will support existing and new projects that aim to make the city a safer place. One of those organizations is the Trauma and Resilience Initiative (TRI).

“We help support families as they navigate through healing wellness and recovery,” said Karen Simms, executive director of TRI. “We went from a really small sort of volunteer ragtag initiative to really being able to have a robust response.”

Since getting money from the American Rescue Plan through the City of Champaign, TRI’s impact has grown.

“Really being able to give people the right kind of support they need in the way that builds skills that really interrupt the cycle of violence,” said Simms.

Another group that got ARPA money is Steam Genius

“We work to support organizations like the Boys and Girls club, and making sure we get young people in stem and steam-related career pathways,” said Dr. Will Patterson, principal investigator for Steam Genius. “The more things and positive things young people have to go the less opportunity for them to get involved in things that can sway them from making the appropriate decisions.”

Through Steam Genius, kids can learn how to build things, operate remote control cars and more.

“Without the funding, this work is not possible, this is not volunteer work this is professional work,” said Dr. Patterson.

Simms agrees; all the great work isn’t possible without funding.

“Before we were funded, we had 12 to 15 referrals that we were serving this year we had 79 referrals,” said Simms.

Simms says for every referral she gets, each case comes with three to five family members who also need help, so their services have helped hundreds of people across the city

“We were able to train 70 mental health providers and trauma-specific evidence-based practices, many people are getting certified in that, and that also in itself invaluable,” said Simms.

Both groups will continue to strive for Victory over Violence because they’re dedicated to making their community stronger for the next generation.

Some of the grant money will also reimburse costs for the police and fire departments, including hiring and training expenses.

In a press release, State Senator Paul Faraci said:

“This shows Scott Bennett’s unwavering commitment to our community’s safety. Through his tireless efforts, he often secured vital funding for the City of Champaign. This funding serves as a testament to his enduring dedication to public safety in Champaign.”

Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen said:

“The City’s commitment to addressing the root cause of violence by investing in supportive and preventative measures as outlined in the Community Gun Violence Prevention Blueprint is already showing positive results. I am grateful for the efforts made by the late Senator Scott Bennett to appropriate this funding for the City, and I also want to thank Senator Paul Faraci for his ongoing commitment to bolstering public safety in Champaign and across the State of Illinois.”

TRI is hiring people who want to work with the community, for more information, click here.