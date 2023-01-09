CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — High school archery programs across the nation took part on Saturday in a shooting event that doubled as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Champaign Centennial Chargers were among those programs that participated and this year, they had an additional reason to support the cause.

Centennial freshman archer Miguel Martinez was a St. Jude patient. At age 2, Martinez was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblast Leukemia, which he survived thanks to the care he received from the hospital.

“St. Jude’s saved our son and we will be forever grateful,” Martinez’s mother Whitney said.

Centennial coach Heather Miller said this was the second time that the team took part in the fundraiser. They had already decided to participate this year when they learned about Martinez’s connection to St. Jude. She said they were thrilled to learn about it.

“It made it even more important to raise as much as possible for the cause,” Miller said.

Last year, the Chargers raised over $500 in the fundraiser and was the top scoring team among those that took part. They hoped to raise even more this year.

They did that four-fold, raising over $2,000 on Saturday.

The Chargers are also raising money through t-shirt and hoodie sales and are accepting donations online. As of Jan. 9, they’ve raised an additional $440 through these methods and are still accepting donations through Jan. 15.

People can donate by visiting the Chargers’ online fundraiser or by dropping off money at a collection box at Centennial High School’s north gymnasium. 100% of the proceeds are going to St. Jude.