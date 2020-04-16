Champaign caterer helping frontline workers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) — Many organizations are donating what they can to hospital workers during the pandemic. One caterer is trying to give those who are working long hours a hot meal.

Leah Bodine with Blue Dragonfly Catering came up with the idea after talking with one of her friends who works at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

“I just said, ‘well, tell me about your day,'” Bodine explained. “And she was like, they’re 12 hour days. She goes, we’re constantly on our feet, and she goes we would just enjoy a hot meal other than something that comes out of the cafeteria, and she said, that when they get it they feel like kings and queens, and I think that’s the way our frontline employees should be treated and thought of at this time.”

Bodine said many of the doctors and nurses just end up grabbing something quick to eat, and many times, there’s not much nutritional value in that quick meal.

She said she wants to deliver, fresh, hot meals made from scratch to give those healthcare workers a little boost.

Every dollar donated will go to the frontline workers. She said she understands many people can’t donate money at this time, so a thank you card works as well. She said she will pass those messages along with the meals, so the healthcare workers know how much they’re appreciated.

To donate to the Frontline Warriors Food Campaign, click here.