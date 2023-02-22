CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A bike trail in Champaign is open again after it was closed down for more than a week.

The Champaign Park District announced on Tuesday that the Greenbelt Bikeway Trail had reopened following the completion of construction on the bridge carrying Interstate 72 over the trail. The trail was closed on Feb. 12 after debris was discovered to have fallen from the bridge and onto the trail.

After nine days of being off limits to the public, the trail is open again for exploration.