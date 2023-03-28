CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The self-proclaimed oldest bar in Champaign is temporarily closing down at the end of this week as new owners take over.

The Brass Rail, established in 1933, spent the last 47 years under the ownership of Fote Backy. He passed away in December and the bar is coming under new ownership. However, issues in the transfer will result in the bar closing for the time being, manager Wink Winkleby said on Facebook.

“We had planned to stay open straight through but due to unforeseen circumstances, the bar will be temporarily closed,” Winkleby said. “For a little over 4 years I have been manager of The Rail. It has been a huge honor to try and keep it chugging along in the style Fote created and perfected since 1975. I hope new ownership will do the same.”

Winkleby said the bar will remain open every night this week, with the bar closing at 2 a.m. early Saturday morning. There is no word on when the bar will reopen.

“While there may be a chance that I continue to manage it, this is uncertain,” Winkleby added. “I’ve had many wonderful times as a guest and then working at The Rail over the last 30 years. So many chummy conversations with tons of folks.”