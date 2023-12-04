CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The oldest bar in Champaign is back open after spending the last eight months shuttered and out of business.

The Brass Rail, founded in 1933, had to close in March due a transfer of ownership. Longtime owner Fote Backy passed away in December of 2022 and as the bar fell under new owners, unforeseen issues arose that led to the bar temporarily shutting down.

On Saturday, The Brass Rail reopened in time for customers to enjoy a weekend of football and Illinois’ win over Rutgers in men’s basketball. In addition, the business said it is now accepting credit card payments.

The Brass Rail will open daily at 11 a.m.