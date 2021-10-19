Champaign bar back to serving alcohol with some stipulations from the city

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Clark Bar is back to selling alcohol Tuesday night.

The City of Champaign suspended its liquor license a week ago and the licensee, Phantom Inc. (which is owned by Richard Stone), was scheduled for an emergency hearing today.

That was canceled ahead of time. Instead, a stipulation agreement was made with the city. Part of it said that Glow Bar, the blacklight bar beneath Clark Bar, will be closed until Nov. 1.

Deputy City Manager Matt Roeschley, also Champaign’s deputy liquor commissioner, said the majority of the late-night disturbances prompting the suspension appear to come directly from Glow Bar. And although the commotion was outside, Roeschley said the bar holds responsibility.

“Under city ordinance, a bar or restaurant that has a liquor license is responsible for essentially maintaining order on their service premises and their control premises, which includes areas that are directly adjacent to the service area,” he explained.

Roeschley said last Tuesday’s liquor license suspension was a first for Clark Bar, at least under the current ownership.

We reached out to Clark Bar. The response was, “No comment.”