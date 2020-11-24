Champaign Assisted Living Home working to connect their residents with their loved ones during holidays

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)–Many people living in nursing homes won’t be able to see their loved ones for the holidays. But some places are getting creative to make sure they still have a way to connect.

Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Champaign has been teaching residents how to use computers and phones, connect to WIFI and hop on Zoom or Facetime to see their families.

They assign partners to play games online and practice using technology, and facilitate communication throughout the day so they can constantly check in during the holidays.

The home says it’s more important than ever to connect people with their loved ones.

“We’re all just trying to make lemonade out of lemons,” Executive Director Jamie Beck said. “Like our Life Enrichment Coordinator E.J. Glick said, we’re just encouraging people not only to call and set up a Zoom time once with their loved ones, but encouraging them to keep doing it because there is no such thing as too much right now.”

They say everyone, not just people living in the facilities, is missing their families, but they should look for safe alternatives to large gatherings for the holidays.