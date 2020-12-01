Champaign announces free parking at Hill St. Parking Garage

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The city of Champaign will be offering up to two hours of free parking in the Hill St. Parking garage, starting on Dec. 1st and lasting for the whole month.

The parking lot is at the corner of Hill and Randolf streets, and has more than 300 spaces for visitors.

This is something the city does every year, but this year officials believe the free parking holds more weight. They want to encourage people to explore downtown and shop with local businesses, and are advising people to be sure they follow state guidelines when doing so.

As always, parking in the deck will be free on holidays and weekends.