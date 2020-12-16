Chamber’s ‘Project Cheer’ to help restaurant employees

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is helping out local businesses. They’re doing it through something called Project Cheer. Members of the chamber reached out to chamber leaders saying they wanted to find a way to help area restaurants. In response, the chamber is offering Metro Money to restaurant employees. That’s basically cash restaurant employees can spend at select local businesses.

“I can’t imagine. Our restaurants, our bars, they’ve really been hit the hardest with the different mitigations. They’re open; they’re closed. They’re open for curbside; they’re closed completely. So, they really have been through quite a bit,” said Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mirinda Rothrock.

Project Cheer raised $22,000. That will be divided among more than 100 restaurant employees. More information can be found here.