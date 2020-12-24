Chamber donates to family affected by fatal fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — This is from our partners at the Herald and Review. The Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce is donating to 150 children. That includes the family that lost a child to a fire. A 7-year-old and a 13-year-old were rescued from the home in late November. The 13-year-old later died. The chamber took their parents shopping to help out.

“What we wanted to do is spread a little bit of joy and peace during this trying time with COVID-19 goig on, we wanted to do something for the kids in our community because it’s been so down at the moment. The kids are struggling with online learning. Everything’s not as it used to be,” said Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce President Tamarra Fuller.

This is part of their “Operation Save Christmas” thanks to donations, they were able to give out more than $7,000 worth of gifts.