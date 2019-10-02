Challenges continue for area farmers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmers have had a tough season – a cold and rainy spring, followed by near-drought conditions. Now it’s harvest time. Many in the county are seeing lower yields. As if that’s not enough, the price of crops is low too. Still, they’re trying to be optimistic.

“One of the wildest years, financially, of my career,” said farmer Lin Warfel.

Farmers in Illinois know it’s a life full of unpredictables, but few were ready for a year like this one.

“We’re running about three weeks behind what we usually are,” said Warfel.

This season has kept Warfel on his toes, and he still doesn’t know how it will all turn out.

“The market’s still trying to figure out how much we lost form the flooding and from the drought, and so it’s really kindof jerky up and down,” said Warfel.

Benjamin Rice says he is only three percent finished with harvesting. That’s compared to the 30 percent he had finished at this time last year.

“We’ve had just monstorous yields the last four or five years,” said Rice.

That won’t be the case this year. But they’re still counting their lucky stars, because things are much worse just miles down the road.

“You get north of I-74, and they could be 30 percent off of their farm averages, and the farther north you go, the worse it gets,” said Rice.

They aren’t the only ones hurting. The storm this past weekend set farmers near Mahomet back.

“Four, four and a half inches of rain, they got wind and some heavy hail on top of that,” said Rice. “Took out corn in a big way and really flattened some bean fields also.”

The weather conditions are only the start of it. The prices of beans and corn are around the same price as last year, but that’s much lower than two years ago. Rice says that’s affected by the trade war.

“We are holding out hope for reaching a trade agreement with some other countries,” said Rice.

Most are preparing for grim finish.

“I’m not spending very much money. I’m controlling my costs as much as I can. I’m not counting on a good income this year,” said Warfel.

Farmers are hoping to finish up as fast as they can. They say that’s because the later in the fall harvest goes, the even more unpredictable the weather can be.