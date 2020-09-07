CFD responds to house fire, one family displaced

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City firefighters put out a fire Monday that started outside of a residence on Hedge Road about two blocks east of Mattis Avenue.

A press release from the Champaign Fire Department (CFD) said their fire crews responded at 2:31 p.m. Monday to a reported fire outside of a single-story home in the 1600 block of Hedge Road.

After arriving at the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from the side of the house. Firefighters quickly put it out and then moved into the garage, where the flames were just beginning to extend into the attic.

There’s no word on what caused the fire, as investigators are still working on-scene. Three people were inside the home at the time, however, no one was injured.

The release said the residents of the house were displaced because of the fire damage.

CFD reminded people to maintain working smoke alarms in their homes and to prepare a home escape plan.

“Smoke alarms can provide early notifications when seconds count.”