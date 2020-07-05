CFD quickly extinguishes house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said at least six people were displaced after an early morning house fire Sunday in Champaign.

A press release from Public Information Officer Randy Smith stated the Champaign Fire Department responded at 3:34 a.m. Sunday to 3920 Rockdale Drive after a resident at that address reported a fire in their two-story house. Fire crews arrived and saw flames and smoke coming from the garage of the single-family home.

Firefighters went inside with several hose lines and “quickly extinguished the fire contained to the garage and attic of the home.”

The release stated the cause of the fire was still undetermined as of around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, as officials were still on-scene investigating it.

No one was injured. Six people were inside when it started, and they were displaced by the fire.