Cessna makes emergency landing on I-57

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois State Police and the FAA are investigating after an aircraft was forced to land on I-57.

It happened about 8:30 pm, Monday, when a single engine plane lost power and experienced engine failure on approach to Cairo Airport.

The pilot of the Cessna 150 made an emergency landing on the interstate, near Mile Marker 5.

No one was hurt and the craft was not damaged. Traffic in the area was limited to one lane for more than two hours.