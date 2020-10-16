Cerro Gordo Grade School hosts vocabulary-themed costume parade

CERRO GORDO, IL (WCIA)– Students at Cerro Gordo Grade School dressed up for a vocabulary-themed costume parade.

Their language arts teachers had them choose an interesting vocabulary word, then turn it into a costume on display for parents to see. Fifth grade teacher Lori Urquhart said it was a great way to get students to put their thinking caps on.

“School’s a lot different now, and we lose a bit of the enjoyment part,” Urquhart said. “So we thought it’d be a good way to get their creative minds going, use their language and expand their vocabulary.”

The students paraded around the building before heading back to class. Urquhart is hoping next year they can do their parade without masks being necessary.