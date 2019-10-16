Ceremony to kick off season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The emergency shelter season is set to kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by C-U at Home and the Chamber of Commerce.

Staff along with members of the C-U Men’s Emergency Shelter, Faith United Methodist Church, Austin’s Place, the United Way, and others will be there to celebrate this milestone and present on the next steps for bringing year-round emergency shelter services back to the city.

With C-U at Home adding the men’s emergency shelter under their umbrella of services this winter and Austin’s Place expressing desire to expand their women’s winter shelter season as well, this event will serve to kick-off the season.

Both shelters will open on November 1 and provide winter emergency shelter services. They will stay open until April 15.

With enough ongoing, community support, their goal is to re-open both shelters for year-round services next year.

“We are thrilled to have walked beside C-U at Home these past three years of ministry to our male friends without an address. We will continue to support them any way we can, especially as they seek to provide year-round shelter for men and women in the future,” said Reverend Sheryl Palmer, Pastor at Faith United Methodist Church and the C-U Men’s Emergency Shelter.

Kim Stanhope, Co-leader of Austin’s Place, added, “We all have worked hard to get to where we are today. Year-round shelter has always seemed like a dream, and together with this partnership with C-U at Home and the other agencies you see here today, we are both humbled and beyond excited that Austin’s Place will be part of that reality.”

A short presentation will follow the ribbon cutting ceremony to inform those present about the past, present, and future plans for both emergency shelter initiatives.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

October 28,

C-U at Home

70 East Washington Street