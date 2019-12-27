Ceremony honors fire chief who died

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A ceremony paid respect to the life and service of the Sidney fire chief who died in August.

This would’ve been Chief Earl Bennett’s 60th birthday. He died in his sleep. On Thursday, several fire departments gathered outside his family’s home to honor him.

Bennett was the Sidney Fire Chief for ten years and had about thirty years of fire service experience. Sadness was felt by many when he died. About eight fire departments sent their trucks out. They held a moment of silence in front yard and played the last Metcad call that was dedicated to him.

Homer Fire Chief Don Happ says, “Earl will never be forgotten, and I mean never. He will never be replaced or forgotten. This will just prove that. Whenever there are special occasions like this, the brotherhood will come through and prove that.”

The Bennett family says they’re grateful for the small town support from all the different emergency responders and the community.