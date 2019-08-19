CEO resigns from charity

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — We told you in March about an investigation into a CEO of a charity.

That CEO announced earlier this month she will be resigning. Angele Thibodeaux-Burns submitted her 30-day notice from the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency two weeks ago.

Burns was being investigated for misuse of funds by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. They confirmed she is now resigning. A resignation letter says she chose to do so because of the modern-day lynching of her “character, reputation, and livelihood.”

The last of her six-page resignation letter can be found below.

Angele Thibodeaux-Burns’ resignation letter