Central part of state gets funds to battle opioid crisis

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded community health centers across Central Illinois a total of $2.169 million.

It’s to provide access to affordable, high-quality healthcare in under-served urban and rural communities. It’s through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

Areas & amounts received to combat the opioid crisis: