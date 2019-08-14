Central part of state gets funds to battle opioid crisis

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded community health centers across Central Illinois a total of $2.169 million.
It’s to provide access to affordable, high-quality healthcare in under-served urban and rural communities. It’s through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
Areas & amounts received to combat the opioid crisis:
- Cass County (Virginia): $167,000
- Central Counties Health Centers, Inc. (Springfield): $167,000
- Chestnut Health Systems, Inc. (Bloomington): $167,000
- Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $167,000
- Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $167,000
- Promise Health Care NFP (Champaign): $167,000
- Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $167,000
- Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services: $1,000,000