1  of  2
Breaking News
One hurt in shooting Crops damaged by storms

Central part of state gets funds to battle opioid crisis

Local News

by: United States Senate

Posted: / Updated:
illinois money state

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded community health centers across Central Illinois a total of $2.169 million.

It’s to provide access to affordable, high-quality healthcare in under-served urban and rural communities. It’s through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

Areas & amounts received to combat the opioid crisis:

  • Cass County (Virginia): $167,000
  • Central Counties Health Centers, Inc. (Springfield): $167,000
  • Chestnut Health Systems, Inc. (Bloomington): $167,000
  • Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $167,000
  • Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $167,000
  • Promise Health Care NFP (Champaign): $167,000
  • Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $167,000
  • Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services: $1,000,000

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.