Central Illinois volunteers aiding Hurricane Laura victims

MONROE, LA. (WCIA) — More than 100,000 people are still without power in Texas and Louisiana. Hurricane Laura hit two weeks ago. Now, volunteers from central Illinois are helping out. They’re filling a lot of different roles, from feeding people to helping them find shelter.

Volunteer Mary Davis from Champaign is one of them. Her job is something called damage assessment. That’s basically going around figuring out what help people need. She’s in Monroe, Louisiana right now. She says doing this work is very rewarding.

“When you’re first out, people want to just let you know what happened, they just need to get that out, and I agree you know it helps with their mental help, just seeing people that are wanting to help them helps so much,” said Davis.

Davis says she encourages anyone who has time to consider volunteering. There are 38 Red Cross volunteers from Illinois in Louisiana right now. They’re all working on hurricane Laura damage.

This isn’t Davis’ first time volunteering for Red Cross. She’s actually worked on storm damage three other times in Panama Beach, North Carolina, and Iowa most recently.