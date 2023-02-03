CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Whether you are celebrating with your galentine or your whole family, there are plenty of Central Illinois Valentine’s events to celebrate all the special people in your life.

Galentine’s Day Paint & Sip at Prairie City Wine Room

Paxton

Feb. 4: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Prairie City Wine Room said there will be wine and cupcakes available while painting a Cupcake Bakery sign. They suggest everyone arrive at the event early. Reservations are also non-refundable.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can pick up your kit to complete at home, gift your seat to a friend, or participate in a future class.

Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating at Yellow & Company

Mahomet

Feb. 4: 2 – 4 p.m.

Yellow & Company are hosting a “Grown-Up & Me” cookie class for adults and children to decorate their own set of cookies with a Valentine’s Day theme. All supplies are included for the event.

The class fee is $50 for 1 adult/1 child. Additional children cost $20.

Valentine’s Candle-making Party at Sleepy Creek Vineyards

Fairmount

Feb. 7: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Be ready for a great night of candle-making with a Valentine’s Day theme. Sleepy Creek Vineyards will provide everything you need. They advise everyone to show up and be ready for fun!

Valentine’s Day Craft Bag at the Museum of the Grand Prairie

Mahomet

Feb. 9: 1 p.m.

Pick up your free, contactless craft bag containing materials to make several valentines and child-sized masks. The Museum of the Grand Prairie said this is fun for ages 3-103! There is a limit of two craft bags per family while supplies last.

Valentine’s Day Craft Chocolate Truffle Making Class at the Venue CU

Champaign

Feb. 9: 6 – 8 p.m.

Get your taste buds and cooking skills ready for the Chocolate Truffle class with a Valentine’s Day theme at the Venue CU.

50 Plus!: Valentine’s Hot Chocolate Bar and Desserts at Hay Recreation Center

Champaign

Feb. 10: 12-1 p.m.

Hays Recreation Center will have lots of hot chocolate with all the fixings, plus tons of sweet treats. They plan to keep the fun going with Valentine’s Day-themed games too.

Dinner for Two Cooking Class at Richland Community College

Decatur

Feb. 10: 6 – 8 p.m., Feb. 11: Noon – 3 p.m.

Richland Community College is challenging the Decatur community to beef up their cooking skills for Valentine’s Day. Couples (or friends) can learn how to create a romantic meal at Valentine’s Dinner for Two cooking class. Anyone can also take the Cake Decorating Basics course to become an icing connoisseur too.

Limited spots are open for these classes. You can register here.