CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s Halloween and trick-or-treating is beginning for many communities across Central Illinois.

A list of communities and their officials trick-or-treating hours can be found below:

  • Argenta: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Champaign: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Cerro Gordo: 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Charleston: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Clinton: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Danville: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Decatur: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Effingham: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Gibson City: 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Gilman: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Harristown: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Hoopeston: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Lincoln: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Maroa: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Mattoon: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Monticello: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Mt. Pulaski: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Mt. Zion: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Oreana: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Pana: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Paxton: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Shelbyville: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Sibley: 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Springfield: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Taylorville: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Tolono: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Tuscola: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Urbana: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Watseka: 4 to 7 p.m.