CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s Halloween and trick-or-treating is beginning for many communities across Central Illinois.
A list of communities and their officials trick-or-treating hours can be found below:
- Argenta: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Champaign: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Cerro Gordo: 5 to 7 p.m.
- Charleston: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Clinton: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Danville: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Decatur: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Effingham: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Gibson City: 5 to 7 p.m.
- Gilman: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Harristown: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Hoopeston: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Lincoln: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Maroa: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Mattoon: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Monticello: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Mt. Pulaski: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Mt. Zion: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Oreana: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Pana: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Paxton: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Shelbyville: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Sibley: 5 to 7 p.m.
- Springfield: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Taylorville: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Tolono: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Tuscola: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Urbana: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Watseka: 4 to 7 p.m.