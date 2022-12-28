CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Frustrations are at an all-time high as thousands of travelers are having flights canceled, including in Central Illinois.

Southwest Airlines has faced backlash from people and the federal government for poor management of flight schedules. More than 90% of flights cancelled as of early Wednesday morning were from Southwest.

U of I student Noah Cowell was supposed to take a four-hour flight from Alabama to Las Vegas, But it quickly turned into a waiting game.

“They moved it 10 different times from three to five, just in small increments,” said Cowell. “We were just continually lead on string and then all of a sudden it went from five o’ clock to nine.”

Cowell flight was eventually canceled. He and his family spent hours at the airport waiting in line and trying to rebook their flight. Once they ran out of options, they decided to drive.

“We thought about it and we’re like ‘that’s kind of crazy,’ 26 hours,” said Cowell. “We didn’t think we were going to do that originally. But it was either that or just wait for five days.”

CEO Robert Jordan apologized and said the airline will operate a reduced schedule for several days but hopes to get “back on track before next week.”

Beth McCoy from Macon County was in for a surprise when she left her house at 3 a.m. to arrive at St. Louis Airport.

“We get to the airport a few minutes before 4 a.m.,” said McCoy. ” We go to the kiosk and the kiosk says, ‘flight canceled.’ About 45 minutes later we got a text saying the flight was canceled while we were standing in line.”

McCoy said she was immediately refunded her money for the trip. But the hours spent in line and lack of transparency from Southwest Airlines was the frustrating part.

“They knew before we got up at 3 a.m. that they were cancelling that flight,” said McCoy. “Had we known in advance I might’ve been able to buy tickets on Christmas day for another airline.”

Experts say travelers should be aware of their rights in case they run into trouble at an airport or having a flight canceled. Knowing certain rules like being entitled to a refund for a ticket even if your ticket is non-refundable can help. It also helps to have a plan of reschedule your flight or possibly rent a car.