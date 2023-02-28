URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Gun violence took Marla Rice’s son’s dream away. Kristian “KP” Philpotts grew up wanting to work in the world of animal science.

“He wanted to be a veterinarian since he was like 7 years old. He talked about it all the time,” Rice said.

Now, she’s fighting to keep his memory alive and help future veterinarians.

The 29-year-old was a Lyft driver saving money for vet school.

Philpotts was murdered last January when driving three teenagers in Urbana.

Rice is pushing for more safety requirements, like an accessible panic button, for rideshare drivers. That’s not all.

Rice talked to mayors in five cities her son was connected to.

Champaign, Urbana, Charleston, Bloomington and Normal have now created a Kristian “KP” Philpotts day.

On his birthday, July 17, those towns will honor him.

Rice said concrete plans are still in the works, but knows Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington will host events that day.

“It’s honoring everything that he’s done in his entire life. The proclamation, it’s beautiful,” she said. “I just feel so proud that people are still thinking about him and honoring him.”

In college, Philpotts created a “Kids For Science” program to introduce children to animals. His fraternity has kept the program going, but his mom still wants to celebrate him in the towns that gave him a foundation to be a vet, to begin with.

Rice described him as loving, caring and smart. She wants the world to know too.

“He’s the person that would give his shirt off his back to help someone else,” she said. “It’s important because he lost his life over senseless gun violence. He didn’t get the chance to fulfill his dreams and his goals.”

Rice wants gun violence to stop, and she wishes her son had the opportunity to reach his dreams of working with animals.

At the time, Urbana Police said three teenagers planned to rob Philpotts and a gun was fired during their attempt. Philpotts was hit, crashed his car, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two of the teenagers, Na’Shown Fenderson and Jahiem Dyer, have been sentenced to probation. Tyjohn Williams was charged with first-degree murder and his court case is ongoing.

There’s a scholarship in Philpotts’ name at Illinois State University. Rice hopes it can help another student with a passion similar to his. If you’d like to donate, click this link.