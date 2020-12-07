Central Illinois remembers Pearl Harbor

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack. The National Park Service and Navy also are closing the ceremony to the public and livestreaming it instead. (AP Photo, File)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — For many Americans, today’s date is one that will never be forgotten. Pearl Harbor was attacked 79-years-ago on this day.

A ceremony was held in Hawaii at the site of the attacks — but veterans across the nation also took part in their own way.

The Springfield Elks Lodge held a small, lakeside remembrance ceremony Monday morning.

However, several other veterans’ groups had to call off their events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Commander Laurie Emmer says some events went virtual this year, but it’s not the same.

“I know that’s one of the things, that pre-COVID we would all get together, all these ceremonies and our meetings, our comradeship, was so important for us,” she says.

The VFW commander also says to veterans: keep looking forward.

She adds veterans will be together again once the pandemic is over.

Emmer also says we’ll keep those lost at Pearl Harbor, and their families, in our hearts, minds, and prayers.