Central Illinois reacts to Alex Trebek’s death

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” Trebek’s memoir, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP)

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — From every day from kindergarten through 8th Grade, Elizabeth Ewald watched Jeopardy! with her grandmother after school.

“I get home from school, put down my backpack, get a snack, and sit down and watch Jeopardy! with my grandma,” she said.

“It was something I just always did with her, just me and my grandma sitting together watching it. She always knew all the answers, all the time. So, it just kind of helped me learn trivia and showed me how smart and much of an intelligent woman she was.”

So when she heard the news that host Alex Trebek had passed Sunday, she was naturally upset.

“I ended up calling my husband on my drive telling him that he passed,” Ewald said. “I knew that he was sick and it was bound to happen but it still hit me pretty hard.

“Somebody that I’ve seen every day for my whole entire life passed away, so it was hard to come to terms with his passing.”

Ewald said she’s not sure how the show can go on.

“I don’t know if they can find another host that can fully fill his shoes, honestly,” she said. “I’m curious to see what they will do from now on.”

Lori Napier said her mother loved Jeopardy! — and it seemed like she knew all the answers.

“Every single time she’d start yelling out the answers,” she said. “She loved Trivial Pursuit, so when Jeopardy! would come on, we would all sit around there and play along.

“She even tried out,” Napier said, adding that her mother made it to the second round.

“After she passed, I could hear my mom giving out the questions to the answers.”

For Napier, Jeopardy! was a really big part of her childhood.

“You grew up with Alex Trebek,” she said. “He was one of the one things that you saw all the time as a constant show. It’s sad to see him go.”

“My mom died of cancer,” Napier continued, “so finding out that he had cancer, it was sad, especially with the stage that he was at.

“The thing with it, I think he brought a lot of attention to people getting tested, which is extremely important to try to catch it at an early stage.”

Napier said that as a show host, it was amazing of Trebek to help get others tested.

“It brought a lot of hope and strength to people,” she said. “I’m sure whoever they choose next as a host is going to be really good, but it’s really sad to see someone who led such a tremendous life and brought so much happier to so many people.”