CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Last week Champaign Mayor, Deb Fienen, and Urbana Mayor, Diane Marlin, traveled to Washington, D.C. lobbying with Champaign County First.

It’s a group of businesses and government officials brought together by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce to advocate for the needs of the county.

Together, they spend the year before picking a few projects that would benefit the entire county. Then they pitch them to lawmakers.

This year they presented many projects, such as high-speed trains, road projects, the African American Heritage Trail, map grants, and the Mahomet Aquifer.

“It’s nice to meet them where they are to be able to talk to them and their staff about the projects and also the opportunity to meet with the other agencies that oversee the areas of interest and so that’s not something you can really do from here,” said Mayor Feinen.

For the last three years, they’ve lobbied over Zoom, but she says the experience isn’t the same. She is hopeful this trip will have a lasting impact on the county.