Central Illinois man shot, killed in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WCIA) — Police said a Taylorville man visiting Florida for construction work was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning.

A Facebook post from the Panama City Police Department said officers responded at 9:32 a.m. to a reported active shooter incident in the 600 block of West 23rd Street.

Arriving at the scene, people directed the police to a single victim and a single suspect. The alleged shooter was arrested without incident.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He died at the hospital.

Police say they quickly learned that the victim and shooter knew each other, and the shooting wasn’t a random act of violence.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Gordon McKinney, of Taylorville. He was a construction superintendant who had traveled to Florida for work.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old David Donaldson, of Havanna, Fla.

Detectives learned Donaldson was working for a company that was subcontracted by McKinney. While they were behind a business, the two got into an altercation because of differences over work product.

Donaldson then brandished a firearm and shot McKinney. He was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Donaldson was booked at the Bay County Jail.