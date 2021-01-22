Central Illinois health departments host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Health departments across central Illinois are hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents.

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT: Clinics will be held the week of January 25 for those 65 and older at the iHotel on South 1st Street or at the former Dress Barn in the Kohl’s Plaza. You must have an appointment.

To schedule an appointment for the clinic at the iHotel, register online or call (217) 239-7877. For the Dress Barn location, call (217) 902-6100.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT: A drive-thru clinic will be held at the Christian County Fairgrounds in Taylorville the clinic will be on January 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Officials said they have around 300 doses for this clinic.

VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: The Vermilion County Health Department is planning weekly clinic starting February 11 at the Fischer Theater. For appointment information, click here.

DEWITT-PIATT BI-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: They are planning mass clinics the week of February 1. For continued updates on those clinics, click here.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.