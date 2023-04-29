CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Saturday is World Wish Day, a time when families celebrate their loved ones who’ve received a “wish” through the Make-A-Wish organization.

One of those celebrations was at the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College.

Champaign Area Wish alumni and their families were part of a reunion there on Saturday morning, and planetarium staff presented about the northern lights for everyone.

Jera Sotro, a high school senior as well as a Make-A-Wish alumnus, was excited to be one of many there.

She was diagnosed with lymphoma when she was 12, and that later turned into leukemia.

Sotro’s thankful that her wish of a shopping spree with friends was granted because it helped her get through one of the most stressful parts of her life.

“I was barely at home ever, I was always in the hospital and I missed out on so many school activities, school in general,” Sotro said. “Catching up with my friends after was hard. I lost a lot of friends because of it, so it was really hard.”

She is doing a lot better now, and is cancer free. Sotro calls it her second chance of life and is looking forward to starting college classes this fall.