Central Illinois dispensaries expecting bigger crowds next year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With recreational marijuana being legalized for use next year, Central Illinois medical dispensaries are making decisions about how the new law affects them.

Phoenix Botanical in Champaign has already decided it will expand its business to accommodate the expected increase in sales. A second location has also been discussed.

In Springfield, Chris McCloud of HCI Alternatives believes that the introduction of recreational use and expansion of the medical part of the law is a big benefit to dispensaries too.

“Illinois was thoughtful in how they set up this program,” says McCloud. “Dispensaries have a specific role on the medical side, they’re going to have a specific role on the recreational side. It is our intention that we will have an additional facility in both of our markets.”

At just the Champaign-Urbana dispensaries, there are over 700 registered patients. Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health say in the first four years that medical cannabis has been legal, dispensaries have made over $180 million.