Central Illinois couple on quarantined cruise

OAKLAND, Calif. (WCIA) — A couple from Bloomington is waiting to disembark from a cruise ship struck by the coronavirus. Barb May says she and her husband are healthy and haven’t shown symptoms of the virus.

19 crew members and passengers were diagnosed with coronavirus. The ship was supposed to disembark last week, but instead has been waiting off the coastline.

It reached port Monday, where officials began the process of taking passengers off the ship, giving them medical examinations and assigning them to quarantine sites at military bases across the country.

“They’re afraid of us,” May says. “Probably my biggest fear is how we’re going to be treated once we get back into the general public. Just because we were on the ship. But really, we’re fine.”

May and her husband are expecting to wait another day or so before their wave of passengers is allowed to disembark.