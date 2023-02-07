URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of photographs are on display at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana this week. It’s part of an annual competition that the Urbana Park District and Champaign County Camera Club have hosted for 22 years.

The Best-in-Show Photographic Print competition was open to amateur photographers in Champaign County.

They submitted portraits, nature, and architecture shots taken within the last year. A panel of professional photographers judged the pictures. Winners in each category get cash prizes and ribbons.

But club members say it’s just a great way to showcase central Illinois talent.

“It’s just a really fun community activity every year when in the middle of dull January and February that we can do something,” said Mary Cattell, printed image chairperson. “And we’re appreciative of Lincoln Square for letting us do it here. It does bring a lot of people in.”

This year the competition had a special category. People could submit pictures from the Wandell Sculpture Garden at Meadowbrook Park to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The photos will be on display until Sunday at noon. Judges will give public critiques and hand out their awards at 1 p.m.