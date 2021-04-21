Central Illinois murder suspects appear in Nevada court

MOAPA VALLEY, Nev. (WCIA) — Two people suspected of the murder of a 72-year-old Shelby County woman appeared in court Wednesday.

Clayton Anderson, 25, and Thomas Miller, 19, are facing felony charges in Nevada and Illinois. Moapa Valley, Nev., court records say both are charged with fleeing police, firing a gun, and damaging a car.

Their exact charges in Nevada are as follows:

Clayton Anderson Driver evading, eluding or failing to stop for a police officer Two counts of firing a gun where people might be hurt Two counts of breaking, injuring or tampering with a car, causing damage

Thomas Miller Driver evading, eluding or failing to stop for a police officer Four counts of firing a gun where people might be hurt. Two counts of breaking, injuring, or tampering with a car, causing damage



Illinois State Police announced Monday that Anderson was charged with first degree murder after 72-year-old Sherry Hubbartt was found dead in her home. ISP says Miller is accused of concealing a homicide.

Hubbartt’s family says Anderson is her grandson.

Both suspects are still in police custody in Nevada. They were arrested Sunday by Nevada State Patrol.

An extradition hearing is set for April 27.

Booking photos were not available for this story. Public information requests are pending with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.