CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The extreme heat that has Central Illinois sweltering this week resulted in several area schools canceling classes for Thursday, and some of those cancellations will continue into Friday.

The Champaign School District canceled classes across the district on Thursday. Two schools in particular – Centennial High School and Edison Middle School – suffered major system failures impacting what the district called critical areas of the buildings. This, combined with extreme danger aboard school busses, led the district to conclude it was best to close all schools on Thursday.

Champaign district officials said that for Friday, classes will take place for most schools, but Centennial and Edison will both remain closed as their air conditioning issues are resolved.

“I am incredibly disheartened by this, and I am truly sorry for both the inconvenience this has caused families, as well as the loss of instruction it has caused our students,” Centennial Principal Sara sanders said in an email to parents. “I assure you that our Operations & Maintenance team, along with several other technicians are working through the day and night to resolve this issue so that we can bring our students back.”

Sanders added that teachers, staff and administration will be at Centennial and will be able to answer emails and calls.

While classes will continue at other Champaign schools, all yellow school bus service across the district will be canceled on Friday. The district is also moving back the kickoff time for Champaign Central’s varsity football game against Normal West. Kickoff, previously scheduled for 7 p.m., is now set for 8 p.m.

The Urbana and Danville School Districts also canceled classes on Thursday. Urbana officials said they’ve been monitoring their cooling units throughout the week and Urbana Middle School’s experienced some issues. Champaign’s closure, officials added, would have made it difficult to adequately staff Urbana schools and safely monitor students.

Urbana will have classes on Friday, while Danville has not announced any status for Friday.

Smaller districts, such as Monticello, Oakwood and Rantoul Township High School, stayed open on Thursday. They said it was mostly because of their preparations and in Rantoul’s case, the high school is air conditioned and transportation concerns are lower. Most students commute on their own and the bus routes aren’t very long.