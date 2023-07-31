CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Tuesday is National Night Out, a nationwide celebration by police departments to improve both community safety and relations with the community. Several Central Illinois police departments will be taking part, including Champaign, Springfield and Decatur.

Champaign Police will sponsor five neighborhood-based events between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. People are encouraged to patriciate by turning on their homes’ exterior lights, gathering outdoors and spend time with their neighbors and police officers.

Several registered neighborhood groups submitted applications to receive $500 grants to host an event, and the following groups received a grant to host an event at the listed locations:

Garden Park & Edgebrook Drive Neighborhood Association at Hazel Park from 5 to 7 p.m.

Timberline Valley North HOA at the 1300 Block of Alpine Drive from 6 to 7 p.m.

United Garden Hills Neighborhood Association at Garden Hills Park from 4 to 7 p.m.

Beardsley Park Neighborhood Association at Beardsley Park from 5 to 7 p.m.

Copper Ridge HOA on the 4500 Block of Copper Ridge Road

In Springfield, police will host even more events to go to. 14 events will be spread across the city, and they are also staggering them throughout the entire day. Those events will take place at:

The Villa’s, 401 West Allen Street, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Bonansinga, 825 West Jefferson Street, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hildebrandt, 1151 North 8th Street from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

Brandon Court Apartments, 9 Brandon Drive from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Johnson Park, 1151 Johnson Park Drive, from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Enos Park, 1000 North 7th Street. from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 South Walnut Street, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Ernie Bankhead, 219 South Livingston, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois, 300 South 15th Street, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Cedar Street between Holmes Avenue & Laurel Street-6:00 pm-8:00 pm

Iles and Harvard Parks from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Stone Creek, 2119 Brook Stone Drive, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

YMCA Downtown, 601 North 4th Street, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

YMCA Iles, 4550 W Iles from 7:00 pm to 10:00 p.m.

The YMCA locations will be hosting an outdoor movie night as their National Night Out events. The Downtown YMCA will be showing Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Iles YMCA will be showing Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear.

“Our cause is to help strengthen the community,” said Springfield YMCA CEO Angie Sowle. “Throughout the year, we work with the Springfield Police to create events where our members and neighbors get the chance to meet and interact with police officers in fun, relaxed environments that build understanding, respect, and trust. We are pleased to sponsor National Night Out activities to expand that goal.”

Decatur Police will be hosting a single event at Hess Park from 5 to 8 p.m. It will be the 40th edition of their National Night Out event, featuring bounce houses, a mobile zoo, games and prizes and other activities. In addition, the City of Decatur will recognize two neighborhood ambassadors with special awards.

One of them is Francie Johnson. Johnson was a member of the Fansfield Neighborhood Association, serving in every capacity at one point or another, and was also a member of the City of Decatur’s Human Relations Coalition. She cochaired the National Night Out event for many years.

The other is Helen Jeanne Mears, a volunteer whom city officials said worked hard to make her city a better place to live, work and play. She served on the Executive Committee of the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations, Decatur Area Project Board and the National Night Out Steering Committee. She also organized fundraisers, picked up donations from local food pantries and often donated numerous items herself.

Johnson and Mears both passed away in 2022. In recognition of their dedication to Decatur, the city is renaming the Neighborhood Ambassador Award as the Johnson-Mears Community Service Award.

Their families will accept the award Tuesday on their behalf.