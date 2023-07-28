CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The extreme temperatures in Central Illinois aren’t just affecting people and livestock. They’re also impacting a big helper to the global food supply.

Honey bees that pollinate fruits and vegetables have been declining in numbers globally, and the heat isn’t helping. Hot weather and lack of rain in Central Illinois has been drying out the flowers they use for food.

“In our observation hive, we had a full frame of honey at the top of the hive,” beekeeper Lesley Deem said. “And when we’ve had these rain showers, we’ve not been getting them right here at the pollinatarium. They have started eating their honey. So, they use the honey when they can’t find nectar and food outside.”

Deem added that bees don’t respond well to extreme temperatures either. When it gets too hot inside their hive, some will fly out and the bees still inside will fan themselves.

“They need to cool their hive, and a lot of times you’ll see them bearding on a hive in high heat,” Deem said. “They’ll come out so there’s fewer bodies in the hive. You’ll see fanning going on.”

There are a few simple things that people can do to help bees during a hot summer. Deem said that keeping a bowl of shallow water with marbles or rocks for bees to stand on helps them cool off. She also recommended planting flowers in the yard to help increase bee populations.