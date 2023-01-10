CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Maroa honored its longtime Fire Chief on Monday after he passed away last week.

Larry Peasley was 76 years old and had been with the Maroa Fire Department for more than 40 years when he passed away on Jan. 4. In response, Governor Pritzker ordered flags in Illinois to fly at half-staff from sunrise on Monday through sunset on Tuesday.

Peasley’s visitation was held in Clinton on Monday, and it included a firefighter walkthrough, with firefighters from around the region taking part. Jaime Zombro, Assistant Chief of the Maroa Fire Department, spoke of what it means to see such support.

“Just honored that everybody has stepped up like they have,” Zombro said. “Everybody has come from all around and really supporting us as a fire department. And just kind of overwhelmed really with all kinds of emotions.”

Peasley’s funeral is planned for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Maroa United Methodist Church.