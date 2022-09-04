CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many members of Centennial High School’s class of 1972 traveled back to Champaign on Saturday to celebrate their 50th reunion.

Alumni who planned the event said it’s been in the works for two and a half years and about 100 graduates came together to celebrate the milestone.

They toured the renovated aspects of the high school in the afternoon before dinner together at the I-Hotel.

Jeff Lewis traveled back to Champaign from Virginia but said he spent a lot of time living overseas recently as well.

“One of the things I’m very happy about is the fact that when I was over at Centennial today, our time, which was marked by a lot of racial strife, now when I go into Centennial, I see a lot of cooperation and people of all different backgrounds striving for excellence,” Lewis said.

He said he feels the renovations capture the essence of Centennial.

Lewis added that the reunions every 10 years are special, but this one is even more so since it’s the 50th.