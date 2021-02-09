Centennial renames court in former coach’s honor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Coach Coleman Carrodine was a beloved teacher and coach at Centennial High School. Now, his name is being honored as a part of the school.

The high school is officially remodeling the court and renaming it to pay tribute to the deceased coach. Carrodine was head basketball coach and an assistant track coach. Under his watch, the basketball team won Big-12 titles from 1994-96.

Athletic Director Kaleb Carter said coach Carrodine truly embodied what it meant to be a Charger.

“We felt like it was the right thing to do as a district considering what coach Carrodine means to our community, and our Charger family,” Carter said. “So we wanted to make it right and do all we can to support him.”

The school expects to finish with the project and have the court ready by September when the next school year starts.