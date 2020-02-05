Census seeks staffing

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Outreach efforts for the 2020 Census are ramping up.

In Urbana, Mayor Marlin says the city just received federal funding to increase mailings and outreach staffing. She says it’s important to get as accurate a count as possible since it impacts federal funding.

“That money goes for transportation projects and a lot of our infrastructure projects, education, social services and just about every community program and service at some point or another will utilize census data,” Marlin says.

Earlier this week, the Chicago Tribune reported some regional intermediary outreach groups in the Chicago area had not received funding from the state. Governor Pritzker announced last fall $20 million would go toward outreach. WCIA reached out to the Department of Human Services, which said intermediary groups in Central Illinois have received their funding.

Census advocates have voiced concerns about the lag in funding because it can impact the state’s overall numbers, which, in turn, could affect representation at all levels of government. Illinois has decreased in population over the last few years, leading experts to predict it could lose one or two congressional seats.

Census forms go out mid-March.