Cell phones can be donated to support U.S. troops

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People can donate their cell phones and tablets to the non-profit Cell Phones for Soldiers organization to help support U.S. troops overseas.

“This is a great program that allows our troops to stay connected to their families and is a way we can all support our troops,” said State Senator Scott Bennett.

According to officials, the national program collects new and gently used cell phones and tablets for soldiers and their families. People who have old cell phones, MP3 players or tablets are encouraged to donate them to be refurbished or recycled. Proceeds from those sales will be used to send prepaid international calling cards to U.S. troops and to provide emergency funding to veterans. All cell phone donations are tax deductible.

To donate, stop by Bennett’s Danville office located in the County Board Building at 201 North Vermilion Street, Suite 323 or his Champaign office located in the Illinois Terminal Building at 45 East University Street. Each office will accept donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The collection starts on Thursday and ends at November 15.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Bennett’s office at 217-442-5252 or visit website.