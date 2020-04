CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The global COVID-19 pandemic may have forced many to stay-at-home, but some people followed through finding new places to do so.

According to the Champaign County Association of REALTORS, area home sales rose 12.06% compared to March 2019 with increases in both median and average home sale prices as well. There were 223 sales last month compared to 199 sales last year.