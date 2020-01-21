Celebration committee honors MLK

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds turned out for a celebration service and march to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The MLK Celebration Committee organized the march from downtown to St. James United Methodist Church. They included at stop at the MLK monument along the way. Leader Edward Butler says they tried to embody what he stood for.

“I totally believe in embracing each other, respecting one another, showing more love to one another,” says Butler. “That’s what Dr. King was all about.”

Some students and the youth justice organization Peer Court also tagged along. They have been going to the march for 13 years. They say it is important for their kids to get involved with the community and learn about Dr. King.

“We bring kids every year,” says Katie Osterbur. “It’s a day off school so it’s a great day for us to get our kids together to try to get something accomplished and listen to the messages that people here have to share with us.”

Some of the church’s pastors and Mayor Rickey Williams gave speeches at the celebration service. Hundreds were there, and while Butler is happy with this year’s turnout he says there is still a way for it to get even better in the future.

“My goal is that one day is that one day we’ll have all the pastors that are able to come out and march with us and participate in the whole weekend affairs that we have,” says Butler. “To commemorate Dr. King. He was a great man.”

The MLK Scholarship was also awarded in Danville this weekend. The committee gives $4,000 in tuition every year to a student in college.