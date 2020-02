RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Children at Eastlawn Elementary School are celebrating Mister Rogers Day.

Tim Lybarger, a local expert who co-authored a book about Rogers and his TV show, will read to students Friday morning. Lybarger, a counselor at Mahomet-Seymour High School, has put together the largest internet database on Rogers.

Actor Tom Hanks wrote the foreword to Lybarger’s book, also starring as Rogers in a 2019 movie. Rogers’ show ran from 1968 to 2001. He died in February 2003.