Celebrating Bike to Work Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
commuting by bike, bicycle17783461-159532

Bicyclists commuting to work in New York head for the Brooklyn Bridge. The crowded intersection of Jay Street and Tillary Street in Downtown Brooklyn is a challenging crossing for people pushing pedals.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in Champaign traded in their four wheels for two to celebrate National Bike to Work Day.

The day started as a way to increase awareness about the health benefits of cycling every day.

Lodgic in Champaign posted a path on Facebook you can use to help find the best route.

“I think we’re all striving to do a little bit more, especially after COVID and trying to lose the COVID-19. I think it’s just a good healthy thing that people can do,” says Community Marketing Manager Betsy Waller.

If you would like to get out and ride, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story