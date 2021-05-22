Celebrating Bike to Work Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in Champaign traded in their four wheels for two to celebrate National Bike to Work Day.
The day started as a way to increase awareness about the health benefits of cycling every day.
Lodgic in Champaign posted a path on Facebook you can use to help find the best route.
“I think we’re all striving to do a little bit more, especially after COVID and trying to lose the COVID-19. I think it’s just a good healthy thing that people can do,” says Community Marketing Manager Betsy Waller.
If you would like to get out and ride, you can find more information here.