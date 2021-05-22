Celebrating Bike to Work Day

Bicyclists commuting to work in New York head for the Brooklyn Bridge. The crowded intersection of Jay Street and Tillary Street in Downtown Brooklyn is a challenging crossing for people pushing pedals.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in Champaign traded in their four wheels for two to celebrate National Bike to Work Day.

The day started as a way to increase awareness about the health benefits of cycling every day.

Lodgic in Champaign posted a path on Facebook you can use to help find the best route.

“I think we’re all striving to do a little bit more, especially after COVID and trying to lose the COVID-19. I think it’s just a good healthy thing that people can do,” says Community Marketing Manager Betsy Waller.

If you would like to get out and ride, you can find more information here.